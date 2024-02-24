Pregnant, deceased Great white shark washes up on Florida beach

Warning: This video may contain graphic content that may disturb some viewers.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pregnant Great white shark washed ashore on a Florida beach on Friday, according to Navarre Beach Fire Rescue.

Crews removed the shark, which was roughly 13 to 15 feet in length after it was found dead on the shoreline.

Video captured by South Santa Rosa News shows officials around the shark, as they prepared to remove it from the shoreline.

The cause of the animal’s death is unknown.

The Navarre Beach Fire Rescue Fire Chief told a local news outlet that the shark had a few hooks in its mouth.

