Pregnant Dunkin’ worker exposed to fentanyl at drive-thru from man’s $10 bill, cops say

Fentanyl fell from a man’s rolled up $10 bill at a Dunkin’ drive-thru and onto a pregnant employee’s hands in Maine, police said.

The worker started feeling ill after inadvertently touching the powerful drug and needed medical attention on March 22 in Oxford, according to the Oxford Police Department.

Now the man, 42, of Norway, Maine, has been arrested, police announced in a March 23 news release.

When police were called about the incident, Dunkin’ staff reported the man was nodding off in the restaurant’s drive-thru lane, the release said.

The pregnant employee became exposed to fentanyl when she unfolded his $10 bill and white powder fell on the counter and hit her hands, police said. The substance was tested by authorities and confirmed to be fentanyl.

Afterward, the man received his order and drove away, according to police.

The employee was evaluated by medical responders who determined she had “no lasting health concerns,” the release said.

The man was arrested when he showed up to the police department after authorities called him saying they needed to speak with him, Police Chief Rickie Jack told McClatchy News in a statement. He confirmed the incident happened at a Dunkin’ store.

The man is facing charges including aggravated assault, reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon/substance and possession of a schedule “W” drug, the release said.

Fentanyl is an opioid about 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

Oxford is about 55 miles southwest of Augusta.

Five mall employees found overdosing on fentanyl in a parking garage, NJ officials say

Teen dies of fentanyl poisoning from laced pill, Texas family says. ‘Worst nightmare’

Nurse caught stealing fentanyl from critical care patient’s IV bag in hospital, feds say