Pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appears in court for first time in a year

(Independent)

A pregnant Elizabeth Holmes appeared in court for the first time in more than a year as part of the pre-trial proceedings regarding her indictment for fraud.

Ms Holmes and Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani are facing charges relating to their roles in the Theranos scandal — a multi-million-dollar scheme to defraud investors, and a separate scheme to defraud doctors and patients.

They face two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud for their efforts to promote Theranos, a company founded by Ms Holmes in Palo Alto, California, that they claimed would revolutionise laboratory testing.

In March, Ms Holmes’ trial was postponed by six weeks due to her surprise pregnancy announcement. Prosecutors were said to be blindsided and frustrated by the news.

She is due to give birth in July, and her trial will now begin on 31 August.

More follows...

Read More

'Don't book foreign summer holidays yet', says Liz Truss

Biden to send unused vaccines to states where demand still outpacing supplies in major distribution revamp

Biden news - live: Photo of president with Carters creates confusion as administration to reallocate vaccines