Pregnant Florida woman caught on video throwing violent tantrum at McDonald’s arrested

A woman caught on video throwing a violent tantrum and twerking as she left a Polk County McDonald’s, has been arrested, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said.

Tianis Jones, 22, of Lakeland was wanted by Polk County deputies after they say she barged into the McDonald’s restaurant on U.S. 92 East in Lakeland shortly after 5:30 p.m. and began complaining to an employee at the counter about how long her order was taking.

A minute later, she threw a small plastic sign and several bottles toward the worker before walking behind the counter and throwing cups on the floor and at employees, investigators said.

They said one of Jones’ relatives came into the store to try to hold her back and calm her down.

Read: Sheriff: Pregnant Florida woman throws violent tantrum at McDonald’s before twerking her way out

Deputies said Jones was asked to leave multiple times, but she remained in the store, calling 911 to say, “I’m 5 months pregnant. These people don’t know how to run a (expletive) McDonald’s!”

Investigators said Jones’ relative and another woman convinced her to leave the restaurant after about 10 minutes.

Read: 1 dead, 3 injured in drive-by shooting outside Osceola County convenience store

“As Jones got to the exit, she turned toward the employees, lifted her shirt to expose her belly, then turned and began twerking at them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Grady Judd described the woman’s behavior as outrageous.

Warrant of the Day - Tianis Jones May 20th, 2022. ***UPDATE: May 20th, 10:00 p.m.*** Tianis Jones has been arrested. In addition to the charges mentioned by Sheriff Grady Judd, Ms. Jones has also been charged with Misuse of 911, for calling 911 during the incident when no emergency existed. ORIGINAL POST FOLLOWS: Sheriff Grady Judd is briefing the media about #WarrantoftheDay suspect, 22-year-old Tianis Jones of Lakeland, who is being charged with burglary with assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief after her criminal behavior at the McDonald’s located at 2606 US Hwy 92 East in Lakeland yesterday (May 19, 2022). If you have information on her whereabouts please contact Heartland Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a CASH REWARD! www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com. Read the news release here: https://tinyurl.com/5n8ba7bb View the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-wmdTs03GNs&t=27s Posted by Polk County Sheriff's Office on Friday, May 20, 2022

Story continues

“I don’t know why this woman got as angry as she was, but as the saying goes, she’s a few fries short of a Happy Meal,” he said. “She better not complain about the food we serve her at the county jail.”

Read: Coast Guard searching for missing man after boat washes ashore in Brevard County

Judd said Jones caused about $100 worth of damage.

Jones was booked into the Polk County jail and charged with burglary with assault, criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and misuse of 911.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.