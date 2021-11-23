Pregnant Florida woman killed after hitting motorcyclist with her car: police





A pregnant woman in Florida died after a heated and violent interaction with a motorcyclist on the road Saturday.

Sara Nicole Morales allegedly intentionally hit motorcyclist Andrew Derr in her car, the Orange City Police Department said, according to a statement on posted to Facebook.

Derr was not injured, and he and other witnesses followed Morales after she started to drive away, according to authorities.

The police said Morales drove to her home where she allegedly retrieved a gun. She then went outside and pointed the firearm at Derr and the witnesses while they called 911 in the street.

Derr, who had a valid Florida concealed carry weapons permit, responded by drawing his handgun and firing multiple rounds, striking Morales, the police reported.

Orange City Fire Rescue arrived at the scene to provide medical care before Morales was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where she died, according to Fox 35 Orlando.

She was between four and five months pregnant and leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a fiance, those close to her told the local news outlet.

Derr remained at the scene and has been cooperating with law enforcement, the police reported.