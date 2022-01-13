Pregnant hairstylist, 29, who was ‘always smiling’ fatally shot in Park Manor. ‘She didn’t deserve this,’ her mother says.

Relatives who had been excited for the expansion of their family, expecting to welcome 29-year-old Chicagoan Derricka Patrick’s second child into the world, instead must plan funeral services for the hairstylist, who was fatally shot Wednesday on the South Side.

Patrick was an outgoing, sweet and loving woman who, according to her mother, Christine Blanton, was happy to be pregnant with her second child.

“She just was a fun-loving person,” Blanton, 53, told the Tribune Thursday. “Always smiling, always had a smile on her face.”

Chicago police said Patrick was shot multiple times around 7 p.m. as she sat in a parked car in the 7400 block of South Vincennes Avenue in Park Manor, not far from the neighborhood’s boundary with Englewood,.

She was found motionless in her car after police responded to a ShotSpotter alert, said Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan. Video footage showed a vehicle pulling up to Patrick’s car and two males getting out, drawing handguns and shooting at her, Deenihan said, but that footage has not been released to the public.

Patrick was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 7:22 p.m., according to Brittany Hill, a spokeswoman for the Cook County medical examiner’s office. An autopsy was performed Thursday, and Hill said Patrick’s cause and manner of death were expected to be released by early afternoon.

“She didn’t deserve this,” Patrick’s mother said. “My baby didn’t bother nobody. Everybody loved her.”

Patrick was close with her family, including her five siblings and 9-year-old daughter, according to her mother. Blanton said she had just spoken to Patrick on FaceTime a few hours before she died.

Patrick also enjoyed her job as a hairstylist, her mother said. A Facebook profile that appeared to belong to Patrick showed women and girls in salon chairs with shiny, styled hair — along with messages expressing grief, shock and condolences to Patrick’s family.

No arrests had been made in connection with Patrick’s death, police said, and investigators were working to identify the two people they believe shot her.

“We definitely need some help from the community,” Deenihan said during a Thursday morning news conference at Chicago police headquarters.