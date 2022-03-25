A pregnant Jacksonville woman behind bars in New Jersey, accused of murdering her 21-year-old sister

According to an affidavit, Angielly Dominguez’'s brother heard the 27-year-old arguing with her sister over money, and then shots were fired Tuesday afternoon before 4 p.m.

The victim was identified as Omelly Dominguez. According to this Go Fund Me (Fundraiser by Rebecca King: Support the Family of Omelly Dominguez (gofundme.com)), she was a nursing student at William Patterson University and a member of the Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority ((1) Mu Sigma Upsilon Sorority Incorporated - Posts | Facebook).

“I can’t believe it. She loved her brother and she loved her sister and cared for them so much,” Tony Miranda, Dominguez’'s fiancé, said. “It’s a tragedy that could’ve been avoided.”

According to an affidavit from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, Miranda had reported that Dominguez took his Mustang and guns from their Jacksonville home Monday

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported it as a civil matter, not criminal.

A representative told Action News Jax’'s Robert Grant that because the couple was engaged, she did nothing criminal and there was nothing more that could be done.

“A day later, she gets to Jersey and unfortunately takes her sister’s life,” Miranda said.

Reports obtained by Action News Jax also show Dominguez was Baker Acted last Friday. Miranda said she was released after 24 hours.

Dominguez is pregnant with Miranda’s daughter. “I had no other choice [but to Baker Act her],” he said. “I was scared for our child.”

Action News Jax’'s Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson, who has years of experience in Law Enforcement and the FBI, said JSO’'s actions didn’t add up. He said more could‘ve been done to track Dominguez down after the car was taken with firearms inside, especially considering her mental state.

Dominguez said he was using his phone’s GPS to track his fiancée, and shared that information with police.

“It could’ve very well avoided a homicide, and that is the very best use of law enforcement — is to prevent crimes,” Carson explained.

Police said New Jersey State Troopers pulled Dominguez over in the Mustang on the side of the Jersey Turnpike where she was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.





