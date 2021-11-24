A ‘minor accident’ on a Florida road escalated. Now a pregnant librarian is dead, cops say

A case of road rage in Central Florida left one of the motorists, a mother-to-be, dead last Saturday evening.

According to the Orange City Police Department, the incident began around 5 p.m. Nov. 20 when Sara Nicole Morales, 35, hit Andrew Derr’s motorcycle with her blue Kia. It is unclear why she hit his bike.

Though Derr was not injured or ejected in the “minor accident,” he said he followed Morales to get her information for law enforcement after she drove away from the scene, according to investigators.

Derr, along with two witnesses, verbally attempted to have Morales stop at the intersection while she was making a left turn, but she refused, says a social media release.

Morales drove to her home and went inside. Derr and the witnesses followed her. They stopped in the roadway in front of her home and called 911, say investigators. Morales re-emerged a short time later with a firearm and pointed it at them, continues the post.

Derr, who has a valid Florida concealed weapons permit, drew his concealed handgun and fired, striking Morales “multiple times.”

The motorcyclist remained on scene, where Orange City Fire Rescue responded to provide medical care. Morales was transported to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

The woman, a Volusia County librarian, was reportedly four to five months pregnant and leaves behind an 11-year-old daughter and a fiancé.

As of Wednesday, no one had been charged in this case, though police say an investigation is ongoing.

In newly released bodycam video, Derr can be seen on the ground.

“That girl tried to kill me,” he says. “She pointed a gun at me. I’m so sorry.”