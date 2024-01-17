Pregnant Milwaukee woman who died in crash remembered as 'the love' in a big family

Road trips were how Monique Stewart brought her family together.

Stewart is the third-oldest in a family of six. Years ago, she began pushing the family to travel more, so much so that she was often behind the wheel for trips to Ohio, Kentucky, Miami, California and Las Vegas. Hours would go by on the road and the family would bond.

If little disputes emerged, whether they were on the road or not, it was Stewart who put out those fires, her younger brother, Marquis Stewart, said. She’d calm everyone down. She’d suggest everyone go on a walk or spend time in a park.

“She had a very youthful spirit,” Marquis Stewart said. “Monique was always the one to be the love.

“That was a lot for us to lose someone like that.”

Monique Stewart, 32, was a caregiver and a Milwaukee native. On Jan. 7, she and the child she was carrying for about eight months died in a car crash that involved another driver speeding through an intersection — yet another example of Milwaukee’s persistent reckless driving issue.

She was the passenger of a car with four other family members, including her mother and 8-year-old daughter, and were heading to another relative’s home less than two minutes away from the scene of the crash. Everyone else in her vehicle was hospitalized. Most suffered serious injuries.

Doctors were able to deliver Monique Stewart’s child alive and care for it long enough for the father to meet him, according to a criminal complaint filed in connection with the incident. The child was named Brenton O. Stewart.

The family is asking for the public’s help to pay for funeral and memorial costs. By Wednesday afternoon, a GoFundMe page raised more than $2,600 of a $15,000 goal.

“It’s very hard to move on,” Marquis Stewart said. “We’re still stuck with people being hospitalized. Our mother wanted to bury her daughter but can’t make it to the funeral. It’s put a toll on the whole family.”

Teen faces reckless homicide charges

On Friday, six felony charges, including two counts of second-degree reckless homicide, were filed against 18-year-old Akol Riak of Milwaukee. He's in the Milwaukee County Jail with cash bail set at $250,000, according to online court records.

An attorney for Riak didn't return a request for an interview.

According to a criminal complaint, Riak admitted to police he was driving the car that was flying at more than 80 mph through the intersection of West Brown Deer Road and North Servite Drive when it crashed into Stewart’s car as it attempted a left turn. The crash was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

