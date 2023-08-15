Pregnant mom dies in crash with speeding 16-year-old fleeing cops, Michigan police say

A 31-year-old mother expecting her second child was killed in a crash involving a 16-year-old driver fleeing from officers, according to Michigan police and news reports.

The teen, who has not been identified, reached speeds of 90 mph as he was being chased by officers for 36 seconds Saturday, Aug. 12, in Sterling Heights, police told WXYZ. The chase ended when the boy ran a red light, striking a GMC Terrain carrying a family of three, police told the Macomb Daily.

Faith Gumma, three months pregnant with her second child, died after being taken to a hospital, the Macomb Daily said. Her husband and 2-year-old son were reportedly injured.

“She was a light, she was pure, she was genuine, she was happy,” family friend Randa Bakoss told WXYZ. “She lifted everyone, she was more excited for people than they were excited for themselves.”

Gumma’s 2-year-old son is expected to survive after suffering fractured ribs and lacerated organs, a GoFundMe says. Norman Gumma, Faith’s husband, remained in critical condition as of Monday.

Police said the teen driver was taken into custody and is awaiting charges, according to WDIV. Officers were attempting to pull him over when they believed he may have been under the influence and driving without insurance, the station reported.

It’s unclear what charges he will be facing.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family, this is horribly tragic,” Sterling Heights Police Lt. Mario Bastianelli told WJBK. “This is a police officer’s worst nightmare. In the midst of trying to do your job and catch bad people doing bad things this resulted from it.”

Sterling Heights is about 25 miles north of Detroit.

