Pregnant mom shot dead outside Amazon facility, MN cops say. Ex-fiance pleads guilty

A man has pleaded guilty in the killing of his romantic partner, who was shot outside an Amazon facility, Minnesota cops say.

Donte McCray, 33, was accused of shooting Kyla O’Neal in the neck in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse on Jan. 8 in Dakota County, according to court records. The shooting was spurred over McCray’s alleged infidelity and O’Neal breaking up with him, records say.

O’Neal, 32, was nine months pregnant with her fourth child, her sister said in a GoFundMe. She was taken to a hospital, where she died, Lakeville police said in an affidavit.

She and McCray had been engaged to be married, according to WCCO and KARE.

Their baby, authorities said, was delivered by medical staff, but was pronounced dead nine days later due to a lack of oxygen and minimal brain activity.

Police said McCray told authorities he had been arguing with O’Neal the day of the shooting when she learned he “had another child with another woman while (O’Neal) was pregnant).”

As the couple argued, a family member said McCray threatened O’Neal and her relatives.

“You all ain’t bulletproof,” McCray is accused of saying. “I’m going to (expletive) you all up.”

He took his belongings to his mother’s home, and O’Neal later picked him up to take him to work at Amazon, according to the affidavit. When they arrived at the facility, McCray claimed he accidentally shot O’Neal as he cleared guns in his possession of any live ammunition.

He was interviewed again after officers received surveillance footage from the parking lot.

“(McCray) admitted when (O’Neal’s) car backed up, he was angry that the door hit him and he raised the gun, pointed it at (O’Neal) and pulled the trigger,” police said. “(McCray) claimed he did not know there was still a round in the chamber of the gun when he pointed it and shot.”

Court records filed Oct. 9 show McCray pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Both counts pose a sentencing of at least 20 years, according to Bring Me The News.

O’Neal’s other three children were ages 10, 7 and 2, according to the GoFundMe. After the shooting, the children were under the care of their grandma, according to KMSP.

A friend said O’Neal was studying to become a nurse.

“There wasn’t an evil or disingenuous bone in her body,” Destiny Hicks told KARE. “She was always willing to listen when I needed her. I loved her and I loved her energy whenever I was around her.”

Lakeville is about 25 miles south of Minneapolis.

