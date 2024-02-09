Pregnant mom shot to death in ‘ambush,’ Colorado cops say. Two suspects on the run

A pregnant woman was shot and killed during an “ambush” in Colorado, and two people accused in her death are being sought, officials said.

In February 2023, Melanie Massay, 22, was fatally shot in Lakewood during an attack that involved a group of seven, the Lakewood Police Department said in a news release.

She was already a mother of one and pregnant at the time, police said. Her unborn child didn’t survive the attack.

Police couldn’t specify the reason behind the attack because the investigation remains ongoing, John Romero, public information officer with Lakewood police, told McClatchy News in an email.

Massay, described by her family as “cute but bossy,” was raised with her three siblings and loved “making others laugh,” according to her obituary.

In January, Lakewood officers issued a warrant for the group and charged them with murder, officials said.

Monte Hayes, ReaAsia Hollins, Trinity Walker, DaJanah Abrams and Jrayla Taylor were arrested and booked into the Jefferson County Jail, police said.

Isaac Pierrie and Jaliyah Burks are on the run as of Feb. 9, police said, and are considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police ask anyone with information about their whereabouts to call the Lakewood Police Department.

Anyone with information is eligible for a reward up to $2,000, police said.

Lakewood is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Denver.

