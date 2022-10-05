Pregnant mom shot in head while sleeping in car with her family, Florida cops say

A drive-by shooter shot at a family of five more than a dozen times while they slept in their rental car, according to Florida police.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 5, a person in a dark-colored two-door sedan fired more than 12 rounds into the family’s vehicle, which was parked near a public recreation center in Tampa, according to a post on the Tampa Police Department’s Facebook page.

The mother, who is a pregnant woman in her 20s, was struck in the head but survived and had non-life-threatening injuries.

Her husband and three children — ages 9, 4 and 3 — who were also sleeping in the car at the time, were not injured, according to police.

The family, which is experiencing homelessness, is being temporarily housed by Choice Hotels.

Detectives are searching for the shooter and are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 813-231-6130 or through the #Tip411 channel on the department’s TampaPD app. People can submit anonymous tips and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting the Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477.

Investigators believe the family was targeted randomly, according to police.

