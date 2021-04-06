Pregnant mom shot and killed while going to Easter celebration, Texas family says

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A pregnant mother of two was shot and killed Sunday as she and her boyfriend were driving to an Easter celebration, according to the woman’s grandmother and Houston police.

The boyfriend of Brianna Navarro, 22, got into a fight with an unknown man at a convenience store Sunday afternoon prior to the shooting, Houston police say. The boyfriend drove away with Navarro in the front seat when police say the suspect followed and rear-ended them, according to KTRK.

Police say the suspect fired shots at Navarro’s vehicle, striking her in the back. The boyfriend flagged down paramedics from the Houston Fire Department and they pronounced her dead.

Navarro was six months pregnant, according to KHOU.

“I said, ‘Oh, Lord, please don’t take her,’” Navarro’s grandmother, Loretta Romo, told KHOU. “But she was already gone by the time they told me.”

Navarro’s boyfriend and 2-year-old son in the vehicle were not injured in the shooting, according to KRIV. She also reportedly has a 6-year-old child.

Police say they are searching for the shooting suspect, who was driving a dark-colored vehicle, KHOU reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police at 713-308-3600.

“Brianna didn’t deserve to die like this,” Romo told KRIV. “She really didn’t. She wasn’t a problem maker, she wasn’t especially with her two kids.”

