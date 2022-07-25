Pregnant mother, local radio personality murdered in suspected domestic violence case

A Jacksonville mother of two, with a third on the way, was murdered Saturday night in what friends described as a case of domestic violence.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene Saturday at Mission Pointe Apartments in North Jacksonville where they found the body of Ta’Sheka Young.

Young, known as “Tysheeks” to her listeners on Power 106.1, attended Bethune-Cookman University where she majored in broadcasting. She also worked at an Orlando station. Friends said her personality went beyond radio.

“She was the strong friend that everyone ran to talk to and she was the person people trusted a lot,” Marc Dixon, or “DJ Nailz,” said.

Dixon went to school with Young and also worked for the same company, Cox Media Group, which also owns Action News Jax.

In a statement to Action News Jax, CMG said “Power 106.1 was saddened to learn about the passing of our former colleague, Tasheka Young. We want to offer our condolences to Tasheka’s loved ones.”

Power 106.1 also posted to Facebook saying, “Tasheka Young, ‘Tysheeks’, was a spirited, ambitious, and loved part of the Power 106.1 family for many years. She loved her job, her community, and most of all her family. Her voice will never be forgotten and we pray for her and her family.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced it arrested Bursey Armstrong, 33, and charged him with second-degree murder. Neighbors said they heard arguing for hours leading up to Saturday night’s shooting.

Quigley House, a domestic violence center in Green Cove Springs, said murder is the leading cause of death against pregnant women.

“The mere fact that a child is coming into the world and that child is going to require attention. Those are factors that can contribute to somebody feeling fear of losing control of the situation,” Jennifer Rodriguez, the CEO, said. “When your vulnerability increases, the lethality of your situation increases.”

Rodriguez said it’s important for women struggling with violence to document the details of abuse, reach out to a domestic violence center and get copies of important documents like birth certificates.

Rodriguez said escaping can be a process, but centers like Quigley House are around to help. Every county has a certified center.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 800-799-7233.

