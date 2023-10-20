Pregnant mother murdered in front of her 9-year-old son, rapper ex-boyfriend arrested

A family says they are resting peacefully after police arrested a man accused of killing a pregnant DeKalb County woman in her driveway in front of her son.

They say Raesha Heard, 31, was gunned down by her ex, Justin Lewis, and that her 9-year-old son had to watch the whole incident.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with the family who says they are relieved Lewis is now in custody, LIVE on Channel 2.

They say Lewis, a rapper who goes by the name Mad Muzik Cali, was even on social media liking posts about him being wanted.

