Pregnant North Carolina woman shot in the stomach, police say

Police in Rocky Mount are investigating after a pregnant woman was shot in the stomach Friday night, according to our partners at WTVD.

According to police, the shooting took place around 9 p.m. on Mullins Street. Officers were alerted to the shooting via Shotspotter, a gunshot detection system.

Officers said they arrived on scene and found a 30-year-old pregnant woman with a gunshot to her stomach.

The Rocky Mount Police Department is asking anyone with information related to the incident to call them at 252-972-1411 or the Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

