Pregnant Odessan arrested

Feb. 7—A pregnant Odessa woman was arrested Saturday morning after her boyfriend told police she pulled a knife on him.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a 24-year-old man called 911 from an apartment on Andrews Highway around 4:40 a.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, Kyrionna Ashantae Cooper, 20, admitted she grabbed a large knife from the dish rack during an argument with her boyfriend, held it above her right shoulder and pointed it at him, the report stated. She said she was trying to get him to move out of her way.

Cooper was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison. She was released from the Ector County jail Monday after posting a $20,000 surety bond.