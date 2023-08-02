Pregnant Ohio woman fatally shot after argument over laser pointers: prosecutors

A pregnant Ohio woman was killed after being shot following an argument over laser pointers.

According to Cincinnati officials, 26-year-old Isis LeShay Roseman and her younger brother were playing with laser pointers in the front yard of their home on July 6 when Tyrone Hunter, 26, started arguing with them. He threatened to “shoot up” their house before driving off, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said.

He returned and allegedly started shooting. Roseman was hit while trying to run inside with other family members. She was transported to the the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where she later was pronounced dead. She was between 16 and 17 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office determined.

Hunter remained at-large until he turned himself in to authorities last week after learning there was a murder warrant out for him.

According to prosecutors, he was out on bond for other felony indictments, including felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm and drug trafficking. He was indicted on Tuesday and has now been charged with two counts of murder, two additional counts of felonious assault, one additional count of improper discharge of a firearm into a habitation and one count of having weapons under disability.

Hunter remains in jail on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Thursday, according to Cleveland.com. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison with eligibility for parole after 24 years if convicted of all charges.

“This is absurd,” Powers said in a press release. “Criminals must be kept off the streets and remain accountable for their crimes. This guy took two lives by killing a pregnant victim while out on a $10,000 bond. To allow a dangerous criminal like Hunter to remain on the street on such a low bond is an example of our system being broken.”