Pregnant Seattle restaurant owner shot dead by convicted felon in unprovoked attack

A restaurant owner in Seattle was fatally shot by a convicted felon in what police are calling an unprovoked attack, according to reports.

How it happened: Eina Kwon, 34, who was eight months pregnant, was shot four times — including in the head and chest — while sitting in her white Tesla during a traffic light stop at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street at around 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Her husband, Sung Kwon, 37, was shot in the arm.

The aftermath: The couple was rushed to Harborview Medical Center. Eina died shortly after her baby was delivered via an emergency C-section. The infant initially survived but also died later. Sung was discharged on Wednesday.

About the suspect: The gunman has been identified as 30-year-old Cordell Maurice Goosby, a convicted felon in Illinois, as per FOX 13. He was arrested at the scene shortly after the incident, reportedly telling police, “I did it, I did it.” He later claimed that he fired into the Tesla because he thought its passengers had a gun. However, surveillance video showed that he ran up to the car and fired his stolen gun into the driver’s window, according to KING 5.

About the victim: Eina and Sung ran Aburiya Bento House in nearby Belltown. The family is survived by Sung and their 2-year-old son.

What happens to the suspect: Goosby is expected to be charged this week. Prosecutors are looking at two counts of first-degree murder, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to KIRO 7.

Fundraiser organized: A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support the family and bring Eina’s relatives to the U.S. from Korea to see her one last time.

“Sung is deeply immersed in grief over the loss of his loving wife and beautiful baby girl, while his older son is not yet aware that he will not be able to see his mom anymore. How could anyone explain this tragedy to a 2-year-old child who will never see his mom again?”

