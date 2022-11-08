Pregnant teen's murder trial delayed again so she can give birth

Lola Luna

After less than a half-day of testimony, the trial of a pregnant 17-year-old accused of murder for stabbing to death another teenager during a fight in Bremerton was delayed again Tuesday when the defendant went to the hospital to give birth.

Attorneys had acknowledged that Lola Luna would likely give birth amid her trial in Kitsap County Superior Court for the Jan. 30, 2021, death of Syanna Puryear-Tucker, 16, but expected to hear from more witnesses before stopping the trial.

On Monday, attorneys finished jury selection in the morning and launched into opening statements in the afternoon. Attorneys were able to question two witnesses before the end of the day.

Luna caught COVID-19 last month during jury selection leading Judge Bill Houser to twice delay the trial.

Luna is charged with three counts of murder for Puryear-Tucker's death, including first-degree murder. Luna is arguing she was defending herself.

Also on Tuesday, Houser admonished spectators to refrain from harassing or following trial participants after an altercation outside the courtroom drew the attention of a juror. Both sides of the trial have alleged the other has harassed and taunted them after Puryear-Tucker’s death.

Syanna Puryear-Tucker

“That’s not going to happen again,” Houser said. “I’m ordering those folks who may be involved and can hear my voice to not do it again.”

Luna had been out of jail on $100,000 bail, low for a person charged with murder. After complaints that she was seen in public in the summer of 2021, another Kitsap County Superior Court judge ordered her fitted with an ankle monitor and to stay home on house arrest.

The two teens did not know each other but traveled in interconnected social circles. Attorneys for both sides said Monday that a third teen had contacted Luna to fight her, but instead Puryear-Tucker showed up at Luna’s house.

A video shown to jurors taken of the fight, by Luna’s boyfriend, showed Puryear-Tucker throwing the first punch and Luna responding by stabbing her. Prosecutors said Puryear-Tucker sustained 24 stab wounds, but Luna’s attorney suggested that figure was high.

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Pregnant teen's murder trial delayed again so she can give birth