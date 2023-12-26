Pregnant Texas teen, boyfriend found dead after 2-day search

Savanah Nicole Soto, a pregnant 18-year-old from Leon Valley, Tex., in the San Antonio area, was found dead Tuesday afternoon, after a two-day search led by family and local police.

The bodies of Soto and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra — the father of her unborn child — were discovered in the Medical Center area of San Antonio, a family member told CBS News affiliate KENS.

According to Guerra’s family, police confirmed both were found dead inside a vehicle.

There’s no word yet on who was responsible for the killings or the condition of the bodies.

Soto originally went missing on Dec. 22, and as of Tuesday morning, family members said she was a week past her due date. She was scheduled to be induced on Saturday, Dec. 23, and was previously seen at the apartment complex where she lived with her boyfriend, reported CBS News.

No one had been able to contact the boyfriend since her disappearance, according to the Soto family, and the Leon Valley Police Department issued a CLEAR alert on Monday.

The alert, typically issued for missing or abducted adults, referred to her as an “individual in imminent danger.”

“She was thrilled and excited about being a mom,” said Rachel Soto, the teen’s grandmother, who added that her granddaughter already had a nursery decorated and a name picked out.

Friends and family organized a search on Monday night and told CBS News affiliate KENS that they were planning a search of the area around her apartment on Tuesday as well.

Police reportedly attempted to gain access to Soto’s apartment on Monday but were unsuccessful.