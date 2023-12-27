Pregnant Texas teen Savannah Soto, boyfriend died from gunshot wounds: police

A pregnant Texas teenager and her boyfriend were both shot to death, police said Wednesday morning.

Savannah Soto, 18; Matthew Guerra, 22, and her unborn child were found dead Tuesday in Guerra’s car in San Antonio. The case is listed as a capital murder investigation, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Soto was reported missing Dec. 22, one day before she was supposed to be induced into labor. She never arrived for her appointment. The car was eventually found less than a mile from a hospital complex.

Soto’s family said they first requested a welfare check on the night of Dec. 22. Local cops said responding officers found no signs of forced entry at her house and dismissed the concern. Police in Leon Valley, the northwest suburb where Soto lived, said they heard the couple was out of town.

On Monday, cops issued an alert that is typically used for missing or abducted adults. It said Soto was in “imminent danger.” Soto and Guerra’s bodies were located the next day.

An initial investigation determined the two lovers had likely been dead for three to four days, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. He described the crime scene as “very perplexing” and “complex.”

Soto’s family told local news outlets that she was thrilled about becoming a mom and had prepared her home for the arrival of the baby, who was to be named Fabian.

“She was so excited to have this baby, the house is already baby-ready,” her mother, Gloria Cordova, told reporters. “She was so excited she was going to be a mommy.”

On Wednesday, members of Guerra’s family took to social media to defend themselves from allegations that they were involved in the crime.

“We have nothing to do with this,” one of Guerra’s relatives said in a Facebook Live video. “We promise y’all. I don’t like how the internet is making us look like criminals.”