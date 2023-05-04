Pregnant Thai woman accused of being cyanide serial killer faces 14 murder charges

[Source]

A Thai woman who was arrested last week on suspicion of killing her friend with cyanide has now been charged with at least 14 counts of premeditated murder.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn, who is four months pregnant, is accused of defrauding her victims of thousands of dollars before killing them via cyanide poisoning.

Her husband, a high-ranking police officer named Vitoon Rangsiwuthaporn, has been linked to the alleged murders. He has since been arrested and charged with fraud and embezzlement.

Vitoon was linked to the case after investigators noted that he picked up his wife after she allegedly killed an ex-boyfriend.

Sararat and Vitoon have recently been divorced but had still been living together during the alleged crimes. They have both denied the allegations.

Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn told local media outlets that Sararat asked her friends and acquaintances for money to settle her credit card debts.

She reportedly resorted to killing them after they asked for their money back. She was allegedly able to dupe 15 people into taking "herb capsules" laced with poisonous cyanide but one of the victims survived.

Hakparn, who had previously indicated that Sararat’s alleged swindling in each case involved hundreds of thousands of baht (thousands in U.S. dollars), said that they are now investigating the total amount she got from her victims.

Sararat is now facing 14 charges of premeditated murder and one count of attempted murder.

The police have expanded their investigation to five provinces and are also looking into up to three other potentially linked cases.

Sararat was initially investigated for murdering her friend in Ratchaburi province in mid-April. After she was questioned in the case, investigators linked her to other cyanide poisoning cases.

