Pregnant woman, 27, shot in neck in Lower East Side apartment; boyfriend sought

A pregnant woman was shot in the neck and critically wounded after a fight with her boyfriend in a Lower East Side apartment Thursday night, police sources said.

After the shooting at the Vladeck Houses on Madison St. near Jackson St., the gunman bolted from the scene, weapon in hand, his escape captured by a NYCHA surveillance camera, police sources said.

Arriving cops found the 27-year-old victim in a first-floor apartment at about 8:45 p.m.

“My daughter’s been shot. She’s pregnant. He shot her,” said a woman who identified herself as the victim’s mother, but didn’t give her name. “He was in jail for domestic violence.”

The victim and the shooter have a young son in common, family said.

Medics took the victim to New York-Presbyterian Hospital Lower Manhattan with a life-threatening wound, cops said.

Police were still looking for the shooter Thursday night.