Pregnant woman accused of using meth

Sep. 27—A 30-year-old Odessa woman was arrested Monday nearly six months after being indicted for allegedly using methamphetamine while pregnant.

Matrassa Henderson was booked into the Ector County jail on a single charge of abandonment/endangerment of a child. According to the indictment, back in February she "intentionally, knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence engaged in conduct" that put her child in danger by using meth while pregnant.

The indictment was issued March 30 and she was arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office Monday.

She remained in the Ector County jail Tuesday on a $7,500 surety bond.