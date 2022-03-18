Pregnant woman attacked in Clovis, kicked in stomach and robbed. What police know

A pregnant woman was robbed and kicked in her belly on Friday, according to Clovis police.

The woman was at a Shell gas station on Willow and Nees avenues at about 10 a.m. when a man approached her, according to police spokesperson Ty Wood.

The man grabbed her purse and kicked her in the stomach, knocking her down, police said.

The man left the scene in a four-door white sedan with another man, headed north on Willow, according to police. Both men wore baseball caps and gaiter-style masks, Wood said.

The woman did not appear to be seriously injured, police said, but she was treated at the scene by emergency personnel because of her potentially delicate state.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the non-emergency phone number at 559-324-2800. Reference Clovis Case 22-14890.