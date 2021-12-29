Pregnant woman dies after vehicle crashes near local hospital

A pregnant woman died early Tuesday morning after the vehicle she was riding in crashed near a local hospital.

The baby she was carrying survived, a spokesperson for the Corpus Christi Police Department said.

The driver, a 43-year-old woman, will be charged with one count of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of injury to a child after a blood sample was reviewed by a DPS laboratory.

The pregnant woman, identified by family members on social media as 25-year-old Destiny Cortinas, was in a vehicle driven by the older woman when the accident occurred around 6:01 a.m. Tuesday near Bay Area Medical Center. Police also said a child was inside the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Destiny Cortinas, 25.

Both the older woman and the child were admitted into a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The baby, police said, "is reported to be in stable condition."

Police said the driver appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance" during the incident.

Police said warrants are in the process of being secured. The driver is expected to be arrested upon release from the hospital.

Police confirmed the accident took place in the 7100 block of SPID; however, they declined to confirm the exact location of the incident.

The Caller-Times contacted the Bay Area Medical Center's public relations office, which deferred comment to the police department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

