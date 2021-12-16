Pregnant woman was followed before being shot and killed, Mississippi police say

A 23-year-old was eight months pregnant when she was shot and killed in Mississippi, police told news outlets.

The woman’s unborn baby also died at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday, Dec. 15, according to WJTV.

Officers told news outlets the woman was shot several times near the intersection of Beasley Road and Brownlee Drive in Jackson.

Joseph Brown and three other suspects, who have not been publicly identified, are accused of following the woman from a gas station before the 8:30 p.m. shooting, WLBT reported. The silver BMW that they were inside was seized, and men seen in surveillance footage have been arrested, authorities told WAPT.

News outlets didn’t list attorney information for Brown or the other suspects. The reports also didn’t identify the deceased woman.

Police told WAPT that additional information is expected to be shared during a Dec. 16 news conference. Anyone with details about the shooting is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-8477.

So far, Jackson has had 19 homicides in December, marking its “deadliest month,” WLBT reported.

The Jackson Police Department didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for information on Dec. 16.

