Pregnant woman found dead in her Preble County apartment; her own father is facing charges

A pregnant woman’s father is now facing charges after she was found dead in her apartment.

On July 10, 2023, Eaton police officers were called to the 800 block of South Barron Street on reports of a possible drug overdose, according to a media release.

Kimber Means, 30, who was pregnant, was found dead inside her apartment.

>> Woman who kidnapped twin babies, abandoned 1 near local airport pleads guilty to federal charges

After an investigation, the Preble County Prosectuor’s Office indicted the father of Kimberly, Steven Means, on charges including involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and trafficking in heroin.

Steven was arrested on Feb. 6 and is being held at the Preble County Jail.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Eaton police at 937-456-5531.

We will continue to follow this story.







