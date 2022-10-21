Pregnant woman found dead in running car on Texas road, police say. Boyfriend charged

Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

More than six months after a pregnant woman was found shot to death in a running car, authorities have charged her boyfriend with capital murder, according to police in Texas.

Amber Butler, 27, was found unresponsive at about 9:35 a.m. on April 8 when police were called to a southwest Houston road, according to a news release from the Houston Police Department.

Authorities said they found her with a gunshot wound while “in the driver’s seat of a white Chevrolet Malibu parked in the main lane of traffic with its engine still running.”

Butler, who “was in the late stages of pregnancy,” was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Her unborn child was also killed.

An investigation led police to identify 26-year-old boyfriend Devin Marsalis Allen as a suspect.

Allen was arrested on Oct. 19, police said.

My daughter lost her life because of someone’s selfishness,” Butler’s mother, Anika Benjamin, told KTRK. “My family and I may have a little peace from it all, but it won’t bring her back.”

Family members said Butler was days away from delivering her second son, according to the news outlet.

“A 5-year-old is left behind grieving. A mother is left behind grieving,” relative Phyllis Brown told KTRK. “An entire family is left behind to grieve, and we’ll get through it with the grace of God. But we’re going to continue to watch justice prevail.”

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

