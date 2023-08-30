Pregnant woman found dead in trunk of car in Kansas; suspect charged

WICHITA, Kan. — According to court documents, a 19-year-old was pregnant when she was found dead in the trunk of a car Saturday morning in Wichita.

The suspect, Alexander Lewis, has been charged with capital murder, more than one victim. He is being held on a $500,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back in court on Sept. 14, KSNW reports.

According to the WPD, they received a call at 11:08 a.m. on Saturday from a 911 operator in North Carolina reporting a possible homicide in Wichita.

Wichita police said that based on the information given to the North Carolina 911 operator by a family member of the suspect, officers were dispatched to two different locations to check the welfare of the reported victim.

One of the locations was in the 7600 block of E. 21st St. N.

Upon arrival, Wichita police said they found the suspect and located 19-year-old Zaiylah Bronson in the trunk of his car.

Officers pulled her out of the trunk and provided life-saving measures until EMS arrived. According to the WPD, she was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still working to fully determine what led up to the incident.

If you are a survivor of domestic abuse, Wichita police encourage you to contact one of the many service providers in the Wichita area for help. A list of available resources can be found here.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support Bronson’s family, including to help with funeral and burial costs. Click here to donate

