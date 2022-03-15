Pregnant woman gifts husband $650,000 Lamborghini so he will care for her and the baby 'day and night'

A pregnant Malaysian woman shared a video online in which she surprises her husband with a $650,000 Lamborghini in anticipation of his dedicated caretaking of her and their baby.



Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, uploaded the video to TikTok on March 12, showing viewers how she surprised her husband by taking him into a car dealership blindfolded. In the video, her husband, 20-year-old Weldan Zulkefli, cries from happiness after seeing the turquoise Huracan Evo wrapped with a giant red bow.



Osman is a cosmetics entrepreneur from Kelantan, Malaysia, where she plans to stay at her family’s home while recovering postpartum. She is due at the end of March and plans to have a C-section birth after which she expects to be confined for over three months.



Since its posting, the video has received 1.5 million views and 160,000 likes, with many TikTok users congratulating the couple and commenting on the sweet moment.









Osman said that the gift is partially the result of her gratitude for her husband’s sacrifices but that the main reason is her anticipation that Zulkefli will be taking care of Osman and her baby around the clock.



“I’m gifting him this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement,” she told Malaysian news outlet mStar.



“I’m expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there’s a huge possibility I will be having a Cesarean birth,” she added. “Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband.”



Osman also explained that her husband tends to work at night.



“I’m just worried when he stays up all night and sleeps during the day, that’s when our child will fuss about. When that happens, I have to wake him up to manage the baby,” the 19-year-old said.



