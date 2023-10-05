Pregnant woman gunned down in Massachusetts shooting; baby dies after delivery

A shooting in Holyoke, Mass. on Wednesday claimed the life of a pregnant mother and her baby on a public bus, authorities said.

“The infant, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” stated the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, which also reported that the pregnant mother had been taken to a hospital in critical condition before she was pronounced dead.

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia posted on Facebook, offering his condolences and stating he is “equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets.”

The incident took place around 12:38 p.m. on a downtown street in Holyoke following what appeared to be an altercation among three male suspects, according to State police spokesperson Dave Procopio.

This shooting is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit and the Holyoke Police Department, with all known suspects were reportedly identified and taken into custody.

Names of the suspect and victims were not immediately released.

Police originally reported that three people including the woman on the bus had been wounded in the shooting.

Pioneer Valley Transit Authority spokesperson Brandy Pelletier stated that one of the agency’s buses was on the road and was impacted during the shooting.

With News Wire Services