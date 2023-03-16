Pregnant woman hospitalized after St. Paul shooting has died

A 21-year-old pregnant woman has died after she was shot in St. Paul this week, police said Thursday.

Officers responded to Regions Hospital just before 5 p.m. Monday on a report of a woman who’d been brought to the emergency room. She had a gunshot injury to her head, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

Investigators determined the woman was shot inside a vehicle near St. Anthony Avenue and Marion Street before she was rushed to the hospital in the vehicle. The woman was early in her pregnancy and the fetus also died, Ernster said.

Police are asking anyone who may have been near the location around the time of the shooting to call them at 651-266-5650.

Officers secured the scene to collect any evidence and spoke with other people who were with the victim to determine what happened, according to Ernster. Police did not announce an arrest Thursday.

The woman was admitted to the hospital and recently died. Police said they will release her name after the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office confirms her cause of death.

