Pregnant woman injured in Plainfield road rage shooting. Police search for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect after a road rage shooting in Plainfield left a pregnant woman with gunshot injuries.

Investigators were called to a residence in Avon on a report of a person shot around 2 a.m. March 1. Officers learned the shooting occurred near East County Road 100 South and Smith Road.

Before the shooting, there was a disagreement between people in two vehicles. One of the vehicles was a small, white cargo van and the other was a blue passenger car, according to the Plainfield Police Department, which is investigating the case.

A pregnant woman sitting in the front passenger seat of the blue car was shot by someone in the cargo van. The gunshot came from the driver’s side of the van, police said.

After the shooting, the driver of the blue car brought the injured woman to a home in Avon where first aid was provided until medics arrived. The woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The mother and newborn child were listed in stable condition and the mother has since been released from the hospital, according to police.

The cargo van had no markings and dark-tinted back windows. The driver of the van was a man, possibly with a large tattoo on his left arm, according to police.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Det. Taylor Tritle at 317-754-5228 or ttritle@plainfieldpd.org.

Anyone with information can also remain anonymous by providing a tip through the Plainfield Police Crime Tip Line at 317-754-5200 or by calling Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

