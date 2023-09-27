Pregnant woman injured in shooting south of downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a pregnant woman injured late Tuesday night just south of downtown Nashville.

The shooting happened at approximately 10 p.m. on Lewis Street off Murfreesboro Pike on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Investigators said officers went sent to the scene to initially respond to a shots fired call. However, when first responders arrived, they located the woman who had been shot.

Metro police said the woman was pregnant and was taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of the woman’s injuries remains unknown.

No arrests have been made at this time. The shooting remains under investigation.

Additional details surrounding the incident were not immediately released.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

