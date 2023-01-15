Pregnant woman injured in vehicle shooting at Woodbridge intersection

WOODBRIDGE- Two people, including a pregnant woman, were injured in a shooting of two vehicles early Saturday evening at the intersection of South Inman Avenue and northbound Route 1.

The two victims were taken to the hospital where they were treated for their injuries, accordingbto Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Police got a 911 call about the shooting at about 5:43 p.m. Saturday.

Linden Police Officers located the injured pregnant woman and a male, who each had a gunshot wound, in the Home Depot parking lot in Linden, Ciccone said.

The other vehicle that was damaged by gunfire was located by the Woodbridge Police Department at Sansone Toyota. No one was injured.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage of the area is asked to call Det. Eric Manresa of theWoodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 or Det, Michelle Coppola of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3477.

