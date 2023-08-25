Pregnant woman was innocent bystander in Fayetteville drive-by that killed baby

A pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach Saturday and whose newborn died a day later was caught in a drive-by shooting as she walked by her neighbor's house, court records reveal.

Jermaine Jabbar Florence Jr., 24, of the 1900 block of Progress Street, is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm into occupied property, conspiracy, and two counts each of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflicting serious injury, according to the Fayetteville Police Department arrest report. He was arrested at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, the report said.

Crime scene tape cordons off a portion of Powell Street near where two women were found with gunshot wounds. Both women survived, but the child being carried by one of the victim's died after being delivered by emergency cesarean section, police said.

According to court documents, Sgt. Jeff Locklear was in the area of Gillespie and Trade streets Saturday when he witnessed a home in the 1800 block of Powell Street being fired on by the occupants of a Hyundai Elantra about 5:15 p.m. The record states that Locklear found the 23-year-old expectant mother shot in the stomach and another woman shot in the hand.

The pregnant woman was taken to a local hospital where she underwent an emergency cesarean section, according to a news release. The baby died Sunday from complications related to the shooting, the release said.

According to the court records, detectives conducted a search of active ankle monitors within 300 feet of the Powell Street residence around the time of the shooting and discovered that an ankle monitor worn by Florence pinged outside the home at the time of the shooting. Florence was on post-release supervision for his part in a deadly 2017 robbery. Correction records show that he was released May 17 after serving just under six years of a seven-year, five-month sentence in the Aug. 18, 2017, robbery of Alton Williams that ended in William's murder. Another man was convicted of William's killing.

The court records for Saturday's shooting state that city-owned cameras also captured images of the Hyundai, allegedly owned by Florence's half-brother, outside the Powell Street home during the shooting.

After being contacted by police, Florence and the juvenile driver reportedly went to the Fayetteville Police Department, where the juvenile allegedly admitted his part in the shooting. The report states the teen said that he, Florence, a female juvenile and another man were driving past the home on Powell Street when they spotted two men, they believed had fired shots a few days earlier at a relative's home, the record states.

According to the court record, the juvenile reportedly told investigators he made a U-turn, and a passenger fired shots at the men, striking the pregnant woman as she walked past the house and hitting another woman sitting in a minivan.

Sgt. Alpha Caldwell said Wednesday that the mother is recovering in the hospital. Caldwell declined to say if police were searching for any other suspects.

Florence is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crimestoppers by calling 910-483-8477; electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for mobile devices.

Public Safety Reporter Joseph Pierre can be reached at jpierre@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Pregnant woman was innocent bystander in Fayetteville drive-by