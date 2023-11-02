Pregnant woman kicked in stomach after argument on Queens train

A pregnant woman was kicked in the stomach after a disagreement on a Queens train boiled over on Wednesday, according to police.

The 25-year-old victim was on a Queens-bound No. 7 train when a woman bumped into her around 9 a.m., cops said.

Both women got off the train at the 74th St.-Broadway station in Jackson Heights, where they argued about the encounter.

The attacker repeatedly hit the victim over the head with her cell phone before kicking her in the stomach, cops said.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital Center with minor injuries.

There were no immediate arrests as police continued to search for the attacker.

Cops on Wednesday released an image of the woman in the hopes someone may recognize her.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.