Pregnant woman killed, 4 injured in Houston shooting

July 22 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old pregnant woman was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting in Houston early Saturday morning, police said.

Assistant Chief Ernest Garcia said at a live-streamed news conference that the Houston Police Department detected a total of 36 shots fired in Margaret Jenkins Park around 1:14 a.m. Saturday using its ShotSpotter technology.

"People started firing their firearms. We have multiple people that were struck by gunfire," Garcia said.

Garcia said that three people were transported to a local hospital and that one was not transported with a graze wound to their body.

He said there were two possible suspects detained at the hospital and investigators are trying to determine what their involvement was during the shooting.

"Right now, we think that we have the two suspects," he said. "Homicide investigators are here investigating to see if we have additional."

The victim's family spoke with KTRK-TV and identified her as Autumn Vallian and said she was five months pregnant.

"As we were getting ready to leave, they started a little commotion," said Ebony Vallian, her mother.

"One pulled a gun. When he pulled his gun, the other guy's girlfriend came out of her truck and came with a gun. They were talking back and forth about who would do what and however, and they started shooting at each other."