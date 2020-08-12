Pregnant woman killed by drunk driver while walking with husband, California cops say

A drunk driver whose Jeep jumped a curb killed a pregnant woman walking with her husband Tuesday night, California police say.

The 23-year-old Anaheim woman, who was 35 weeks pregnant, died at a hospital, KNBC reported. Doctors delivered her baby. The newborn is in critical condition, according to the station.

The white Jeep “narrowly missed” the woman’s husband at Katella Avenue and Bayless Street about 7:30 p.m., KABC reported.

“The husband was, I think, checking her pulse and when he checked, he screamed,” said witness David Orozco, according to KTLA. He said “he heard a loud boom.”

The husband was not hurt in the crash, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Police arrested Courtney Pandolfi, 40, of Garden Grove, on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, felony driving under the influence and driving on a suspended license, KTLA reported.

Anaheim police said Pandolfi has two prior drunk driving arrests and may face murder charges, KABC reported.