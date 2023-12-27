Pregnant woman killed in two-vehicle crash. She was passenger on a motorcycle

Ocala Police officials said a pregnant woman died Tuesday night after a crash in which she was thrown from a motorcycle. Here's what we know about the crash:

Investigating agency: Ocala Police Department.

Time: Officers were called to the scene at 6:44 p.m.

Where? North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street.

What happened? Police officials said the 30-year-old woman was a passenger on a Suzuki sports bike and her husband was the driver. They were northbound in the inside lane of Pine Avenue (U.S. 441) approaching 10th Street.

An older model Dodge pickup truck, driven by a 54-year-old Ocala man, was southbound on Pine in the left turn lane. Authorities said the driver was attempting to turn east onto 10th Street.

Officers said the bike had a green light. The pickup truck also had a green light, but not a green arrow.

Authorities said when the truck made the turn, the motorcycle hit the side of the truck.

Injuries: The two people on the bike were ejected. The pickup driver was not injured, officers said.

The 30-year-old bike rider was taken to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition. The man's wife was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville, where she later died. Officers said she was 30. Both are from Ocala.

Investigation: Ocala officials said no one has been ticketed and no charges have been filed The investigation is ongoing.

City traffic deaths: Tuesday's traffic fatality was the ninth in the city of Ocala for 2023. Last year, the city had 17 traffic deaths.

