Pregnant woman killed in Wisconsin shooting, cops say. ‘She wanted to be a mommy’

A man was arrested in the fatal shooting of a woman pregnant with her first child, according to Wisconsin police and news reports.

The shooting happened Saturday, Feb. 10, in a residential area of Milwaukee, police told WDJT.

Police said a 28-year-old woman, identified by WISN as Kuvina Hickles, was killed in the shooting.

A 27-year-old was arrested and a gun was recovered at the scene, police told WITI. Details of what led to the shooting are unclear.

“He chose to take my child’s life. He doesn’t know he took part of mine. And my first grandchild,” Carrie Hickles, the victim’s mother, told TMJ. “We were so happy. We couldn’t wait to go shopping. And he took that from me.”

According to a GoFundMe, Kuvina Hickles was going to become a mom for the first time this year.

“Most importantly, she wanted to be a mommy,” family friend Donnitha Spruell told WISN.

Family said Hickles enjoyed dancing and doing makeup, according to TMJ. She was preparing to go to nursing school.

Charges have been referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, WITI reported.

