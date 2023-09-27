Pregnant woman leaves moving vehicle to get away from baby's father who tried to punch her

MASSILLON ‒ A pregnant woman was treated for injuries Tuesday after she fled a moving vehicle to get away from being assaulted, authorities said.

Massillon police and firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Road SE just before 3 p.m. to help the woman, who told officers that she is four months pregnant.

Her live-in boyfriend is accused of punching her in the face while they were driving northbound in the 3400 block of Erie Avenue SW, according to a complaint filed in Massillon Municipal Court by Perry Township police.

Massillon police Lt. Nicholas Antonides said the suspect fled, but was found a short time later and arrested. The 43-year-old suspect has been charged with domestic violence and disrupting public service.

A complaint filed by a Massillon officer said the took the woman's phone so she could not call emergency services.

The defendant was taken to the Stark County Jail and his arraignment was scheduled for Thursday.

