Man and pregnant woman shot to death at soccer tournament
A gunman was said to have shot and killed a 28-year-old pregnant mom and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.
A gunman was said to have shot and killed a 28-year-old pregnant mom and her boyfriend before turning the gun on himself on Sunday.
A dad on "hair duty" while his wife was deployed has a trick for putting up his little girl's hair, and TikTok loves it. A dad on "hair duty" while his wife was deployed has a trick for putting up his little girl's hair, and TikTok loves it. Mom, TikToker, and soldier Reanna Murray (@reanna.murray) posted the sweet footage to her account. since then, the video has been viewed over 15 thousand times. In the video, we see Reanna's husband and their little girl, presumably getting her ready for soccer practice. Dad has already brushed back his daughter's hair and secured it in a ponytail — but to complete the look, he has to get it up in a bun. So, holding her ponytail high, he begins to gently spin his little girl, holding her hair still, so it twirls up. As the hair twists, he curls it into a little bun, then wraps it up in a little scrunchie. With a smile and two thumbs-up, his daughter is ready to go!. TikTokers loved Dad's hair hack — and their sweet father-daughter relationship. Comments applauded Reanna's husband for his clever hair trick and for being such an attentive dad. Comments applauded Reanna's husband for his clever hair trick and for being such an attentive dad. While Reanna is deployed, she can rest easy knowing that Dad is holding down the fort so beautifully
A man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot, authorities said. The Harris County sheriff's office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a 29-year-old man shot to death and his 38-year-old girlfriend wounded. Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said that the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.
A video shows soccer players leaping over a fence for safety as the shooting began.
The suspect died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a home 10 miles away from the soccer field.
A gunman in Fort Worth, Texas, opened fire on a group of people, killing one person before being stoned to death.
An Oklahoma man whose home is adorned with Nazi insignias claimed he is immune from prosecution because he feared an "imminent antifa attack" before police said he shot a fleeing woman who stole one of his flags last June.
The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday in the Como neighborhood of Fort Worth.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship officially official over the weekend as they celebrated her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez. Not only did they go "Instagram official" with a very steamy kiss pic, but they also gave a wink-wink back to their beginnings by humorously recreating their much analyzed derrière caress from his cameo in her 2002 "Jenny From the Block" video.
Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy called GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans,” a day after the House Speaker announced that Kinzinger had agreed to join the Jan. 6 panel on the assault on the Capitol. Cheney called McCarthy’s remarks “childish.”
‘With her promotions, we spend less time together, I take on more responsibilities at home, and we have less together.’
KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.
Everyone likes a bit of decadence every now and again, and JPMorgan analysts say that the “large and widely admired” Krispy Kreme Inc. doughnut is poised for growth in the treats sector. Krispy Kreme (DNUT) which began trading on July 1, saw shares rise 4.1% Monday after upbeat analysts initiated coverage of the stock with talk of the iconic nature of its signature doughnut and prospects for growth across different platforms and geographies. Krispy Kreme sells 1.3 billion doughnuts around the world, with 93% sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The Philadelphia 76ers are sending out trainers to Los Angeles to work with star Ben Simmons.
Utah is looking at a steep tax bill if they re-sign Mike Conley.
For some of us, the day really can't get going until we've had our morning cup of coffee. And while recent studies have found that the beloved caffeinated beverage may not make us as jittery as we once thought, there's certainly such a thing as overdoing it. In fact, according to a new study, drinking too much coffee each day can actually raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see how many cups you should be limiting yourself to.RELATED: Drinking Your Coffee Like This Can Slash Your Alzheimer's
Vanderpump Rules star Raquel Leviss gushed about her Pinterest-inspired wedding plans with fiancé James Kennedy and teased what's to come for VPR season nine.
"Fly high, Rest In Peace, knowing he's doing ok," Ryan Dorsey wrote in tribute to his late ex-wife Naya Rivera, posting a photo of their son Josey one year after laying his mom to rest
The bonds formed in boy bands are forever.
Final victim of Florida condo collapse identified
Hugo Millán passed away at age 14 following a collision during a European Talent Cup motorcycle race on July 25, and members of the racing community offered support.