Pregnant woman reported missing in Gastonia, police say

The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a pregnant woman who has been reported missing.

Police said Cissy Lee Collins was last seen on the 700 block of Forest Drive.

She is nine months pregnant, according to police.

ALSO READ: Missing woman’s SUV found in Anson County, CMPD says

Police said Collins was last seen wearing black shorts and a white shirt.

Anyone with information regarding Collins’ whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 704-854-6651.

VIDEO: Missing woman’s SUV found in Anson County, CMPD says



