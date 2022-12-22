Pregnant woman reportedly shot in possible road rage incident in San Bernardino

A pregnant woman was reportedly shot Thursday afternoon during a possible road rage incident in San Bernardino, authorities said.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Clearwater Parkway and Sycamore Creek Drive in the unincorporated community of Rosena Ranch. Deputies found a woman in a vehicle, and she was taken to a hospital for a possible gunshot wound, said Mara Rodriguez, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department. The woman's condition was not immediately known.

The shooting was reported at 11:59 a.m., she said.

Family members told KNBC-TV Channel 4 that the woman was pregnant.

The incident appeared to have stemmed from a possible road rage incident, Rodriguez said.

Officials have not located or identified a suspect, Rodriguez said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.