How a pregnant woman riding the bus lost her baby in the latest shocking act of gun violence in US

Multiple people were injured on Wednesday, 4 October, in a shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, including a pregnant woman whose baby died shortly after being born, according to officials.

Here’s what we know so far:

What happened in the Holyoke shooting?

Police were called to a shooting in the city around 12.38pm, according to officials, describing an altercation between a group of three men that ended in gunshots.

The men fired more than six shots, witnesses told WWLP.

“I heard about eight shots. I was standing on the street, waiting on the bus, and I just heard pop, pop, pop, pop, then I saw one police coming down and then I saw about a thousand more come after that,” Boyd McCray of Chicopee told WGGB.

Who was injured?

In addition to the three men involved in the shooting all being injured, a stray bullet struck an uninvolved pregnant woman on a nearby bus, according to police.

Members of law enforcement stand near police tape while investigating the scene where multiple people were shot (AP)

She was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where she delivered her baby.

“The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” the Hampden District Attorney’s Office told The Associated Press.

How has the community reacted to the shooting?

“I want to extend my deepest and sincerest condolences to the family,” Holyoke mayor Joshua A Garcia wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. “I want the public to know that I am equally outraged and frustrated with these senseless acts of violence and illegal activity on our streets. I struggle with it every day attempting to offer a balanced solution. Quite frankly, I have lost my patience. I plan to work with all resources available to me to push this nonsense out of our city. “

Have any arrests been made?

Police have arrested the three men believed to have been involved in the shooting, the AP reports. They are receiving treatment in nearby hospitals and comprise the others wounded in the shooting, WBAL reports.

Are any suspects still at large?

There is “not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public” Massachusetts State Police spokesperson David Procopio told Western Mass News.

What comes next?

The names of victim of the shooting, as well as the men responsible for the altercation, have not been made public.

Officials have not yet announced any charges against the three men who committed the shooting.

The Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.