Pregnant woman set on fire, found dead in Fresno alley. Police swarm scene of ‘heinous crime’

Fresno Police are investigating a “heinous crime” after the body of a pregnant woman was found burning in an alley west of Highway 99 Tuesday afternoon.

The victim’s body was found at 12:20 p.m. in the 4400 block of North Cornelia Avenue by a man driving by who noticed the blaze.

As the man drew closer to the fire, he discovered a body on fire, said Lt. Paul Cervantes, who described the homicide as a heinous crime.

“We understand the gravity of every homicide investigation, but this particular one strikes a very deep chord,” Cervantes said. “We will work day and night until we solve it.”

Cervantes said the victim is a black woman in her 20s of small stature, and it was immediately apparent that she was pregnant.

It isn’t known if she was set afire while alive.

The man who noticed the body called 911 and also yelled for help from nearby workers who tried to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.

At 12:26 p.m., firefighters arrived and put out the fire, and pronounced the victim dead.

Police said investigators will expand the crime scene from the alley to nearby major streets. Investigators do not know whether the victim lived in a nearby apartment complex, or whether she is homeless.

“This is a tough one,” he added. “We have a timeline, and that is pretty much it.”